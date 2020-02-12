Brokerages Set Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) Price Target at $19.50

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

TAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$20.06 on Friday. 115,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,206. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

