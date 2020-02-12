Brokers Offer Predictions for New Residential Investment Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRZ. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

Shares of NRZ opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 356,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 58,755 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,661,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,089,000 after buying an additional 137,791 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

