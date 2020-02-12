Brokers Set Expectations for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.38.

MPWR opened at $189.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69,622 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89,093 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 70,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $13,025,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,078,663.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total transaction of $3,013,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,728,850.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,561 shares of company stock valued at $56,670,037. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

