Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $163,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $478,300 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of BRKL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,638. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

