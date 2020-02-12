Bulwark Price Hits $0.0122 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Bulwark has a market capitalization of $182,581.00 and approximately $1,731.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bulwark has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com

Bulwark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

