Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Receives $46.71 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of CBT stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 131,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,042. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39. Cabot has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Cabot by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

Analyst Recommendations for Cabot (NYSE:CBT)

