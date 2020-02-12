Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as high as $8.98. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 168,639 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 284,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

