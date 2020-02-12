California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,979 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Lancaster Colony worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1.7% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.68. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a twelve month low of $133.77 and a twelve month high of $165.50.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $355.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

