California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,402 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of CarGurus worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in CarGurus by 208.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CarGurus by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in CarGurus by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 23,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $941,756.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,679,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,392,876.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $632,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,680.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 771,554 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,072. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average is $34.78. CarGurus Inc has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.88.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

