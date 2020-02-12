California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Deluxe worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at about $62,378,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 393.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 362,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 288,828 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 8.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 21,714 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 181,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at about $6,886,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLX opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $54.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $522.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a positive return on equity of 38.42% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

In other Deluxe news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLX shares. Sidoti lowered their target price on Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

