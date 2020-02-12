California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 9,404 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of Pegasystems worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Pegasystems by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $595,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Pegasystems by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 31,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 438 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $34,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,478.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,038 shares of company stock worth $2,746,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

