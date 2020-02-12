California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,935 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Valmont Industries worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 106,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $148.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day moving average of $141.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.94 and a twelve month high of $153.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

