Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.82-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Callaway Golf also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.82-0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

