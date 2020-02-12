Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.82-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75-1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Callaway Golf also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.82-0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point set a $21.50 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.77. The stock had a trading volume of 30,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,848. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Callaway Golf’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.64%.

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit