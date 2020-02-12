Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Up 60.7% in January

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 896,700 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the January 15th total of 558,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.25. 74,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,512. The firm has a market cap of $325.71 million, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 111.36%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

