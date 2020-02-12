Cambiar Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of MAXIMUS worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the third quarter worth $34,666,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 2,405.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 463,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after acquiring an additional 445,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAXIMUS by 7,431.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MAXIMUS by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,300,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $308,550,000 after buying an additional 126,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter valued at $6,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $808,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,533 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

