Cambiar Investors LLC Has $114.44 Million Position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,388,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,151 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 3.7% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.42% of Nutrien worth $114,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its position in Nutrien by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.57. Nutrien Ltd has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $56.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Stephens cut shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.26.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

