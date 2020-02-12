Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,457 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Iqvia by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Iqvia in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.16.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $161.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.54 and its 200 day moving average is $151.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.13.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

