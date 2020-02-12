Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 84,210 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,210 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ET. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $4,660,000. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 19,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 3,969,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $46,519,305.28. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

