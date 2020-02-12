Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 631,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.18% of Amarin worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Amarin by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,886,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after buying an additional 445,895 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amarin by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 699,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 130,740 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Amarin by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Amarin by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 381,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Amarin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 307,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 90,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRN. TheStreet upgraded Amarin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amarin in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.69. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24.

In related news, CEO John F. Thero sold 274,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $5,738,833.14. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

