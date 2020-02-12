Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 109.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,495 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $179.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.96 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

