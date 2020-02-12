Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 306,090 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.78% of Heron Therapeutics worth $16,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $624,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.15. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.55% and a negative return on equity of 60.76%. The firm had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heron Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.