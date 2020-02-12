Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,466 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Capital One Financial worth $94,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 7,213 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $700,815.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,966.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,176,673. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,767,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,104. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.41. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $78.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

