Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.90

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$122.90 and last traded at C$122.45, with a volume of 6307 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$121.25.

CJT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$100.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total transaction of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,081.55.

Cargojet Company Profile (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

