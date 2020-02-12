Caribbean Investment (LON:CIHL) Trading 5.2% Higher

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.40), 42,875 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 449% from the average session volume of 7,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a market cap of $31.61 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Caribbean Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.69%.

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

