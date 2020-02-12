Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the January 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 515,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 434,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 157,403 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.11. 173,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,260. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $179.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.30.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

