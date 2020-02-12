Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. Catalent reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. Catalent has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

