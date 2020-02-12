Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages expect Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. Catalent reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTLT has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 631,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. Catalent has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $68.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $90,000.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

