Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 96.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 228,853 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.76.

Shares of CAT traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,931. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.83. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

