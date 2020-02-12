Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,933 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 67,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.62. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

