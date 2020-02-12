CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management

Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management reduced its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,230 shares during the period. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 424,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,818,000 after purchasing an additional 147,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNP traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. 67,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,805. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $187,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

