Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.25 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CAGDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CAGDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 18,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit