Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at CIBC in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.25 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.95% from the stock’s previous close.

CAGDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

CAGDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 18,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,841. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

