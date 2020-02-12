CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,375,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CF Industries has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $55.15.

Get CF Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.87.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.