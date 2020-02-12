CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Receives $104.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 18.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CGI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CGI by 7.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,596. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. CGI has a one year low of $65.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

