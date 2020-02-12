Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl. updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.45-7.60 EPS.

NYSE:CRL traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.34. 307,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,968. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Earnings History for Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit