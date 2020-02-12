Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories Intl. updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.45-7.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.45-7.60 EPS.

NYSE:CRL traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.34. 307,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,968. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $123.17 and a 12-month high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.67.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.