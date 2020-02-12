Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.91-1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.Chefs’ Warehouse also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.91-1.00 EPS.

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.58. 239,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,836. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.47. Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.06.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

