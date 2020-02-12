China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LFC. CLSA raised China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. China Life Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.
Shares of NYSE:LFC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 436,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,718. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.58. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.
About China Life Insurance
China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.
