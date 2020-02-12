China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LFC. CLSA raised China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. China Life Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

Shares of NYSE:LFC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 436,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,718. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.71 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.58. China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $695,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Life Insurance by 879.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 36,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

