Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) is Rock Point Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 4.1% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 9,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 41,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $163.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $129.89 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul J. Krump sold 15,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.07, for a total transaction of $2,366,665.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,950,203.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,080 shares of company stock valued at $27,507,621. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

