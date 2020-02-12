Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.3% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 176.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 249.1% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $34,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.89. 1,119,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,245. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.64. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.89 and a 1 year high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,080 shares of company stock valued at $27,507,621. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

