Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Church & Dwight has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Church & Dwight has a payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Church & Dwight to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

CHD opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.10. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $63.56 and a 1-year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

