Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,409 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 714,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,317,641 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,209,761,000 after purchasing an additional 631,998 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $72,449,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $63,720,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $45,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cigna has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.05.

NYSE CI traded up $7.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $222.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,720,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,051. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.73. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $141.95 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $2,476,629.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock worth $9,096,893. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

