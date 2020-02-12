Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after buying an additional 1,260,064 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 150,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

