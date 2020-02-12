Cigna Investments Inc. New Lowers Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $28.67. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

