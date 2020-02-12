Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 2,225 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. Weyerhaeuser Co has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $588,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

