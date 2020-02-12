Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 714 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Miles Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 162,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $71.03 and a 12-month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total transaction of $11,378,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

