Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $36.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cinemark by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 377.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 422,685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3,032.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 344,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 333,668 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,340,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

