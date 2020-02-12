Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $36.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.
Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.
Cinemark Company Profile
Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.
