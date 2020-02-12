Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Trading Down 4.7%

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) (TSE:CPH)’s share price was down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

