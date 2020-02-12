Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.79-0.81 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.79-0.81 EPS.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 31,246,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,111,512. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.96. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

