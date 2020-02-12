Civitas (CIV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $44.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. Civitas has a market cap of $117,407.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025168 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00204217 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00037683 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000581 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 79.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,424,971 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

