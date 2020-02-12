Clark Estates Inc. NY Sells 38,600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clark Estates Inc. NY decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 2.9% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 108,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.46 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

