Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Shares Down 4.9%

Cloudcommerce Inc (OTCMKTS:CLWD) shares fell 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 7,326,997 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 16,569,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a market cap of $769,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.57.

Get Cloudcommerce alerts:

Cloudcommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Cloudcommerce had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 103.26%.

CloudCommerce, Inc provides Web based e-commerce software products and data driven solutions worldwide. The company's solutions help its clients to acquire, engage, and retain their customers by leveraging digital strategies and technologies. It offers data analytics for retail, wholesale, distribution, logistics, manufacturing, political, and other industries; digital marketing services; branding and creative services; and development and managed infrastructure support services.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudcommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudcommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.