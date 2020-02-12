Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CXP. SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $22.21. 792,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,272. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.00. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 931,902 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 770,823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 520,264 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,572,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

