Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CXP. SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXP. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 349.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,198,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 931,902 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3,734.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 791,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,739,000 after purchasing an additional 770,823 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2,251.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,492,000 after purchasing an additional 520,264 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $7,572,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,075,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,389,000 after purchasing an additional 321,581 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Columbia Property Trust
Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.
